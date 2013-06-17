Fifth Amendment Charter Fishing Offers a No Catch, No Pay Guarantee

Destin, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- You’ll never have to tell the sad tale of “the one that got away” when you book a charter fishing trip with Fifth Amendment Fishing. Captain Chuck and his experienced crew is so confident that you’ll reel in a fish, they offer a “no fish, no pay guarantee”. “We are so confident in the experience and expertise of our crew, that if you don’t catch a fish aboard the Fifth Amendment, your trip is on us,” said Captain Chuck. The Fifth Amendment charter boat is a 53 foot, custom built charter fishing boat, with room for up to 22 people. Equipped with top of the line amenities, including air conditioning, a microwave, George Foreman grills, a flat screen television, XM Radio, and sleeping for 10, customers don’t feel as though they are “roughing it”, regardless of the conditions on the water.



The Fifth Amendment is stocked with custom designed and built fishing equipment, rods and reels, so you have the right tools for the right fish. State of the art technology helps the captain and crew identify and located the best fishing spots around, ensuring that customers have ample opportunity to reel in dinner.



With the opening of the 44 day red snapper season on June 1st, charter fishing trips are filling up fast. “Red snapper is a great sport fish and a fantastic eating fish, so it’s no wonder that our customers want to fish for them,” continued Captain Chuck. During the early summer, The Fifth Amendment will also be fishing for Bonita, Spanish Mackerel, Red and Scamp Grouper, and Amberjack. Longer sportfishing trips will have the opportunity to fish for some “trophy fish”, like Dolphin, Wahoo, Sailfish, and Marlin.



The Fifth Amendment offers a number of customized fishing trips. A half day (four to six hours) is perfect for beginning anglers and families. This mostly inshore trip will give you opportunity to fish for a number of the Gulf Coast’s favorite fish., Longer six-eight hour trips combine bottom fishing, inshore fishing, and trolling. A longer trip, booked for ten or more hours, including overnight trips, are perfect for sport fishing.



The “No Catch No Pay Guarantee” does not guarantee the type of fish you will catch, and is only valid on trips longer than six hours. The No Catch, No Pay Guarantee is not applicable of shark fishing trips. Red Snapper season closed July 15, so get out there and hook one!