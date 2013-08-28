Fifth & Pacific Companies, Inc. (Formerly Liz Claiborne, Inc.) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report - New Study Released

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Fifth & Pacific Companies, Inc. (formerly Liz Claiborne, Inc.) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report", is now available at Fast Market Research