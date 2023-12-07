Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2023 -- An investigation was announced on behalf of investors of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) shares over potential securities laws violations by Fifth Third Bancorp.



Investors who purchased shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Cincinnati, OH based Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States.



On November 7, 2023, after market hours, Fifth Third Bancorp filed its quarterly report for the third quarter of 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In this report, Fifth Third Bancorp disclosed that a company subsidiary was cooperating with certain investigations. Specifically, the company disclosed that "Fifth Third Bank, National Association is currently cooperating with investigations related to several civil investigative demands by a number of state attorneys general regarding the lending practices and installer relationships of Dividend Solar Finance, LLC, which the Bank acquired in May 2022. Among these is a civil investigative demand by a coalition of 17 state attorneys general relating to the Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing of one such installer, Power Home Solar, LLC, dba Pink Energy."



