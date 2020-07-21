Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2020 -- Certain directors of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: FITB stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Fifth Third Bancorp over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: FITB stocks, concerns whether certain Fifth Third Bancorp directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that as a result of Fifth Third Bank's aggressive incentive policies to promote its cross-sell strategy, Fifth Third Bank employees engaged in unauthorized conduct with customer accounts, that since at least 2008, Fifth Third Bank, and by extension, Fifth Third, was aware of such unauthorized conduct and, thus, that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers, that Fifth Third failed to properly implement and monitor its cross-sell program, detect and stop misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers, that all the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation, that Fifth Third's revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.