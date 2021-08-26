Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2021 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ: FWAA) shares over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on concerning whether certain statements regarding Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I's business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Los Angeles, CA based Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.



On August 24, 2021, SmartRent.com, Inc. ("SmartRent" or "the Company"), a leading provider of smart home and smart building automation for property owners, managers, developers, homebuilders and residents, announced that it has completed its previously announced business combination with Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I, a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC") sponsored by an affiliate of Fifth Wall, the largest venture capital firm focused on the global real estate industry and proptech. The transaction was approved at a special meeting of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I stockholders on August 23, 2021.



Shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ: FWAA) closed on August 24, 2021, at $12.10 per share.



