Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Business Opportunities 2025 - Top Companies Are SAF-Holland, JOST, Guangdong Fuwa Engineering Group, Sohshin

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- The fifth wheel coupling market is primarily driven by rising global population, which in turn has considerably boosted the demand for consumer goods, thus significant expansion of agriculture and manufacturing industries fueled the demand for transportation sources. This, in turn, is boosting the demand for heavy trucks that are integrated with fifth wheel couplings. Moreover, improvement in road connectivity is propelling the market for fifth wheel coupling. Cost-effectiveness of transportation by trailer trucks is a key factor driving the fifth wheel coupling market, owing to the high cargo-carrying capacity of trailer trucks, which results reduced number of trips. Emphasis by governments to improve road connectivity is likely to drive the fifth wheel coupling market during the forecast period. High investment for developing road connectivity in the U.S. after the Second World War led to the development of a significantly large road transportation and fifth wheel coupling market.



Low speed of the heavy trailer trucks and presence of smaller roads and sharp turns on roads are major factors restraining the fifth wheel coupling market. Massive backlog in proper maintenance of roads is also a major factor that is likely to hinder the demand for road freight transportation during the forecast period. Furthermore, toll roads or booths lead to considerable time loss, which results in slow transportation of freight. Poor road infrastructure coupled with a lack of intent to improve transport facilities is expected to restrain the demand for road freight transportation and consequently, hamper the fifth wheel coupling market during the forecast period.



The global Fifth Wheel Couplings market was million US$ in 2018 and is expected to million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of between 2019 and 2025.



This report studies the Fifth Wheel Couplings market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



Segment by Key players:

- SAF-Holland

- JOST

- Guangdong Fuwa Engineering Group

- Sohshin

- JSK

- Zhenjiang Baohua Semi-Trailer Parts

- Fontaine Fifth Wheel

- Tulga Fifth Wheel



Segment by Type:

- Compensating

- Semi-oscillating

- Fully Oscillating Fifth Wheel



Segment by Application:

- OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

- Aftermarket



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



