Fifty Percent Discount on 125mm Rotacasters During November

Tighes Hill, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- Applications for the Rotacaster range from material handling equipment (hand trucks, trolleys, dollies, carts, skates) to shopping carts and luggage; from conveyor transfers, pipe rollers, and other inverted applications to robotics and patient lifts in medical settings. Rotacaster just released the latest newsletter about the omniwheel. The last issue focused on the Rotatruck; the newest issue focuses on what powers all materials handling solutions…the aptly named Rotacaster. The newsletter includes special offers which include a 50% discount on the 125mm ROTACASTER.



This discount applies to purchases of R1 and R2 125mm 85A Rotacaster wheels, when purchased by the end of November 2012.



The dual Rotacaster R2 is rated for loads up to 115kg per set and works well both as a floor and conveyor wheel, while the R1 is best suited for conveyor work. The 50% off RRP/MSRP applies to purchases of more than 500 units.



The Rotacaster was developed to improve on the swivel caster wheel and it does so in a number of ways. The key improvements are:



- The ability to move loads in any direction while in a stable fixed mount. This delivers significantly improved load stability by eliminating caster induced shift in the center of gravity when changing directions. This is particularly critical for tall and or stacked loads.

- A precise response to steering input by eliminating caster lag during directional change.

- Directional stability on inclined surfaces. The stable fixed mount eliminates the ‘runaway shopping cart’ syndrome, significantly reducing the force required to move perpendicular to the incline.

- Bottom line, the ROTACASTER offers a significantly improved floor wheel performance compared to the traditional swivel caster.



360 degree maneuverability is achieved with Rotacaster’s direct lateral and rotational movement. Rotacaster makes manual movement of loads safer, faster and easier. The most important message communicated by safety managers is the concern and need for workplace ergonomic improvements whenever and wherever possible. Especially when workers compensation, lost work days and insurance premiums can be reduced while improving productivity.



Rotacaster Wheel Limited is an Australian company with a focus on innovative product design. Rotacaster is a patented multi-directional wheel quickly becoming the alternative to the swivel caster. The Rotacaster is a sturdy, robust wheel, adaptable to a vast array of applications and it overcomes many of the limitations associated with the traditional swivel caster wheel.



Rotacaster, while fixed in a primary orientation, facilitates movement in any direction without the need of a traditional swivel mount. Omni-wheels have been used in conveyor and light-duty robotics applications for years, yet the Rotacaster multi-directional wheel is engineered to provide additional robustness, durability, and ride quality necessary as an industrial floor wheel.



