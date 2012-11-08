Fighters Only Confirms Its 5th Annual MMA Awards and the List of Nominees and Categories

New Castle, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- Considered the world’s top MMA magazine, Fighters Only affirmed the news that it will be holding a fifth awarding event this year. As a celebration of the industry’s achievement and success, the event provides fans throughout the world a chance to vote for brands, athletes, and professionals they think have made a great influence in the past year.



Rob Hewitt, CEO and President of Fighters Only, says, “The last year has absolutely flown by but not without giving us 12 months’ worth of highlight-reel action, record-breaking achievements and emotional farewells”. Hence, the magazine celebrates these great moments through an entertaining occasion.



As of 29 October 2012, MMA fans around the globe can cast their votes on 22 award categories, including highly coveted titles like “Knockout of the Year”, “Fight of the Year”, “Submission of the Year”, and “Lifetime Achievement”. The latter will be given to a surprise individual during the live event.



What sets this fifth awards night apart from the past four events is that it is the first time in MMA history that a woman is nominated for four categories. Ronda Rousey, the latest mixed martial arts sensation, is the first female fighter to be nominated for the following awards: “Female Fighter of the Year”, “Breakthrough Fighter of Year”, “Submission of the Year”, and “Charles ‘Mask’ Lewis Fighter of the Year”.



Also, this year’s event introduces a new award category, “The ’Fans’ Highlight Reel Moment of the Year”. It is based on pure votes by the MMA fans, and there are no candidates or shortlists. They just have to nominate their personal 2012 highlight regardless of whether it happened inside or outside the fighting arena.



With its location already set in Las Vegas, Rob Hewitt promises the awards event to be “another star-studded night of glamour and entertainment which will surpass everything we have ever done to date”. Though the venue and time has yet to be confirmed, MMA fans can expect a better and even bigger awards ceremony.



Online users can now vote for their favourite athletes and brands by logging on to http://www.WorldMMAAwards.com. They can also do it through their iPhones by downloading a certain application. This method will make the voting much easier and will guarantee a more precise selection of awardees.



