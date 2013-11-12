Fighting Teen Obesity in Females with Aerobic Exercise

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- In the past 30 years, the obesity rate has tripled in adolescents living in the United States. This growing rate of obese teens is concerning for the health of the future population as an overweight youth population are developing diseases which were once attached only to adults. Metaboloic syndrome, fatty liver disease, and even type-2 diabetes has been reported in teenagers and is alarming medical experts across the country.



Diet and exercise are the first line of defense against childhood weight gain and obesity, but a recent study has when teenage males increased physical activity, several health factors improved, but females who engaged in aerobic exercise over weight training had significant reductions in body fat and lowered their risk for the aforementioned conditions.



While resistance training programs and weight lifting were engaged in by both groups, obese female teens saw a significant improvement in health over those who engaged in resistance training or a combination of the two. This suggests that for females, it may be more important to focus on aerobic exercise to cut health risks than focus on building strength or muscle tone.



It was also noted that girls in the all aerobic group of the study found more enjoyment in their activities than those who engaged in both forms of exercise. This could have had an effect on the outcome, as higher personal satisfaction and self-confidence can lead to better health choices overall.



With this information, experts are recommending that to prevent the development of metabolic conditions in obese teens, increased aerobic activity is necessary and a better way to improve the health of the female adolescent population.



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Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



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