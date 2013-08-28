FightTips.com Teaches Basic Street Fighting Tips, Including How to Throw the Perfect Punch

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- For most people, street fighting is a last resort technique. Fighting is best used for self-defense, and in many cases, knowing how to fight can be the difference between life and death. At the very least, good fighting techniques can prevent a trip to the hospital or a mugging.



At FightTips.com, visitors can learn the basic fighting techniques that can help anyone survive a street fight. FightTips.com features a diverse range of street fighting tips and tricks, including advice on how to throw a good punch and how to win any fight no matter what the odds may be.



The homepage of FightTips.com is a wealth of information for those wanting to learn how to fight. The homepage is regularly-updated with the latest blog posts, including blog posts on ‘Street-Jitsu’ techniques, Crossfit workouts, and even dirty fighting techniques to be used in certain circumstances.



Meanwhile, those who are interested in learning specialized fighting techniques will find dozens of articles lying behind the homepage. A spokesperson for FightTips.com explains more:



“Our site features dozens of helpful articles designed to teach anyone - even the most novice fighter - how to win a street fight, how to get in shape, and how to protect themselves in the event of an altercation. Under our ‘How to Fight’ section, for example, we explain basic Muay Thai techniques as well as articles on how to punch, how to kick, how to headbutt, and how to use street fighting techniques.”



FightTips.com is the brainchild of Shane Fazen, a Tae Kwon Do black belt and international Muay Thai professional fighter. Shane Fazen is a personal striking coach, fitness instructor, and amateur boxer who was raised in Philadelphia. At FightTips.com, visitors can read Shane’s story, including details about his one-on-one training sessions with students as well as his video tutorials on YouTube.



After learning basic street fighting techniques at FightTips.com, readers can move onto some of the more advanced tips and tricks. Some articles will appeal to those who fight competitively, like one article entitled, “Cutting Weight for a Fight.” Other articles are designed to enhance the effectiveness of cardio workouts or weightlifting exercises.



By using the tips featured on FightTips.com, even the most novice fighter will be able to pick up a few lessons that can make the difference between life and death in a street fight. Those interested in learning more about fighting, fitness, and exercise can visit FightTips.com for more information.



About FightTips.com

FightTips.com is a fighting information website that teaches visitors how to win a street fight using various techniques. The website is updated with new articles on a regular basis and also features information about fitness, dieting, and exercise. For more information, please visit: http://fighttips.com