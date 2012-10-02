FightWear MK Offers 10% Discount and Changes Web Address to FightwearMK.com

Staffordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- Due to their explosive growth in international sales, FightWear MK has updated their website address to FightwearMK.com and is offering a 10-percent discount on all purchases for a limited time to its growing customer base. FightWearMK.com is a leading one-stop shop for all MMA clothing and MMA Equipment needs featuring the top brands in the industry.



MMA has never been bigger throughout the world than it is today with the future looking even brighter. As a leader in MMA clothing and equipment, FightWear MK has always catered to that growing international customer base, and as a reflection of that growth, they have modified their website from a .co.uk address to FightWearMK.com. “Although we are based in the United Kingdom, many of the thousands of pro and amateur fighters, gyms and clubs that we cater to monthly are located around the globe,” said a FightWearMK.com spokesperson. “The change is just one more way to let them know that we provide the best brands, widest selection and fastest service to fighters and trainers wherever they may be.”



As one more way to show their appreciation to their longtime and new customers around the globe, FightWear MK is offering a 10-percent discount on all purchases for a limited time. FightWearMK.com brings together the biggest selection of the best fightwear brands such as Hayabusa, Jaco, Bad Boy, Rival, Venum and many more. Find the most durable and comfortable protective MMA gear from head, mouth and ear guards to elbow, knee and groin guards. Fighters, trainers and gyms can also find a wide selection of punchbags, training pads, gym equipment and accessories as well as a variety of MMA clothing for women.



FightWearMK.com features 36 different styles and designs of MMA shorts and MMA fight shorts. They boast important features like four-way stretch fabric, triple stitch reinforcement and heat retaining fibre designs for keeping muscles warmed up. A full line of compression shorts has equally durable and comfortable features—some with integrated cup pocket. As one of Europe's largest online retailers for Hayabusa T-Shirts, Jaco MMA T-Shirts as well as Headrush, Dethrone and Affliction, everyone is sure to find the perfect MMA T-shirt. “We only stock brands and products that we know inside out and would gladly use or wear ourselves,” said the spokesperson. Consequently both our UK and International customers know that they are getting the best at the lowest price possible.”



The website provides detailed descriptions, size guides and full-color pictures of all items. Shoppers can use a variety of payment methods and are assured of safe and secure checkout. All items should arrive within 2-3 days from the confirmation of dispatch. Most new and unopened items can be returned within seven days of delivery for a full refund or exchange. First class postage is available on all order for FREE with recorded shipping free on orders over £50.00. For more information, please visit http://www.fightwearmk.com



About FightWearMK.com

FightWear MK was established in 2009 with the single aim of bringing together all leading brands such as Hayabusa, Jaco, Bad Boy, Venum and many more. Their huge range of MMA clothing includes Hoodies, T-Shirts and more alongside of MMA gear such as MMA shorts, protective equipment, punchbags, gym equipment, training pads and accessories. UK customers also enjoy free shipping options and fast delivery.