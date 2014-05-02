Tropical Watersports Offers First and Only Flyboarding Experience in Fiji

Suva, Fiji -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Tropical WaterSports in Fiji is one of the leading water-sports operation in the Mamanuca Islands region of beautiful Fiji. In 2012 the company commissioned the largest semi-submersible vessel ever built and she arrived at her home base of Bounty Island in November 2013 and has been successfully operating since then. Tropical WaterSports are also the only operators in Fiji to offer FlyBoarding, which has literally taken water adrenaline levels to a new high. They run FlyBoarding at both Bounty and Treasure Islands on a daily basis.



Tropical Watersports are located on Treasure Island within the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji, a volcanic archipelago lying to the west of Nadi and to the south of the Yasawa Islands. It’s made up of 20 different islands. Treasure Island is surrounded by a marine reserve and offers great swimming and snorkeling in crystal clear waters. The hidden treasures of the resort make it a great destination for families with a pool, tennis courts and mini-golf course.



On the Islands they have kayaks, SUP's, Snorkelling, Banana boats, a 25ft Sea Trampoline as well as fully fitted out Scuba Diving (fully qualified PADI Instructors and Dive Masters) and Fishing (local Captains with years of local fishing knowledge) operations, oh and of course 'FlyBoarding' and Jetskiis making them the most comprehensive operator in the region.



About Tropical WaterSports

Tropical WaterSports is one of the leading water-sports operation in the Mamanuca Islands region of beautiful Fiji. In 2012 the company commissioned the largest semi-submersible vessel ever built and she arrived at her home base of Bounty Island in November 2013 and has been successfully operating since then. Tropical WaterSports are also the only operators in Fiji to offer FlyBoarding, which has literally taken water adrenaline levels to a new high. They run FlyBoarding at both Bounty and Treasure Islands on a daily basis.



Contact:

Website: http://www.fijitropicalwatersports.com

Email: fun@fijitropicalwatersports.com

Phone: +679 890 3318