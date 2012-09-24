Henderson, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- As noni juice becomes more recognizable and better known in health food circles the question “What are the Benefits of Noni Juice?” continues to arise. The answer is both simple and complex. The noni plant or Morinda Citrofolia as it is known scientifically offers a wide range of nutritional and health benefits as well as the potential to show many more based on scientific data and current health food trends in research.



Energy is a major benefit of Noni juice. Fijian noni is an energy fueling dynamo. Noni is packed full of B and C vitamins and energy unlocking compounds. With very low sugar compared to other fruits popular for an energy boost, Noni offers no crash as the sugar works out of the body.



In addition to the energy unlocking vitamins and minerals in the noni juice the noni contains an intense burst of anti-oxidants. Very popular in modern health food circles for promoting cell wall health, and in theory preventing the free radicals that cause everything from aging to cancer. Organic noni fruit and juice are positively packed with antioxidants.



Unlike many other citrus fruits noni has a palpable fiber that can aid in cholesterol reduction, digestion and maintaining positive heart health. Both organic noni fruit and handpicked organic Fijian noni juice contain these fibers. Both pulp in noni juice and the fibrous texture of the noni fruit offer this fantastic dose of fiber.



What are the benefits of noni juice? Energy, heart health and fiber and a major dose of antioxidants are all major health benefits of drinking noni juice. Beyond these basics Japanese researchers have explored the Noni in reduction of cancer and certain noni enzymes are widely uses as anti-inflammatory drugs the world over. For more information on Organic Fijian Noni click here.