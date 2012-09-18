Henderson, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- For over two thousand years the Fijian people have turned to the “Kura” for a variety of health and wellness issues. Historic research shows that Morinda Citrofolia, noni fruit as it is more commonly called, has been used in traditional medicine for a wide array of health problems. Nearly every part of the noni has some useful holistic or therapeutic property. Used as an anti-inflammatory, cathartic and fever reducing agent. Gout, ulcers, and bacterial infections have also been treated with noni in ancient Tahitian and other Polynesian cultures. In more recent years Noni has become popular again. Known to contain intense doses of anti-oxidants, vitamins and other unique phytochemicals and nutrients the Noni is making strides in health food and superfood fans the world over.



What is certain is that products like the fruit Morinda Citrofolia, Noni juice and other superfoods do pack a healthy punch of antioxidants, vitamins and nutrients and that the anti-oxidant craze is rooted in hard science. With intense loads of vitamin C, B Vitamins and unique enzymes and phytochemicals noni and noni juice offer a huge energy boost without the sugars that many juices naturally contain. All natural organic noni juice contains far less sugar than standard juice, as the fruit itself is low sugar and it has no added sugars or adulterants. Noni juice is now available in all sizes and even bulk orders of Fijian Noni are now available for private and commercial purchase. Noni makes a great addition to any juice diet and contains high amount of fiber as well.



