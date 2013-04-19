File 1099 and 1098 Tax Forms Electronically with Updated Ez1099 Software from Halfpricesoft.com

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Cutting edge payroll tax software developer, Halfpricesoft.com has updated their EZ1099 software to allow printing and filing 1098s form (1098, 1098C, 1098E, 1098 T). It is now faster and easier than ever to e file these forms. The Louisville, Ky.-based software developer is known for inexpensive, user friendly payroll tax software for businesses and accountants.



“Writing out or typing out 1098 forms one at a time is exhausting and time consuming. Business owners and managers have better things to do with their time,” said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com. “We hope ez1099 can help users spend less time on preparing tax forms and more time on growing business.”



The developers at Halrpricesoft.com are now offering the improved version of Ez1099 software for 2013 tax season. It allows businesses and accountants to quickly and easily print forms 1098s(1098, 1098C, 1098E, 1098 T) on either paper or to an electronic file. It also supports form 1099s, 5498s, W2G, 1097BTC, 8935, 3921, 3922 and 1096 from halfpricesoft.com. The latest version also updated to support multiple companies, unlimited forms and unlimited recipients with no extra charge.



As always, all software created by Halfpricesoft.com, including ez1099 has a user-friendly design that lets users get started immediately once installed, even if they have no accounting background or are not computer savvy. The software’s point-and-click simplicity makes it ideal for small business owners who prefer to spend their time on more important business matters.



This 1099’s software is compatible with Windows 8/7/Vista/2008/2003/2000/XP. New customers can ensure ez1099 meets their needs by trying the software risk free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099-software-free-download.asp, with no obligation and no credit card.



The features to the latest version ez1099 software includes:



(1) ez1099 supports tax forms 1099s, 1098s, 5498s, W2G, 1097BTC, 8935, 3921, 3922 and 1096

(2) ez1099 prints recipient copies on blank paper

(3) Users save valuable time by eliminating extensive learning curve – ez1099 2011 is designed to be simple and intuitive, allowing users to get started immediately

(4) Quick data importing feature

(5) Users save even more time by saving form data for later use and modification

(6) Support unlimited accounts and unlimited recipients with only one flat rate

(7) Go green with PDF document converting and e-file (electronic filing) features

(8) From $79, ez1099 is among the lowest priced, full-featured software available



Ez1099 Software is available from just $79 per installation. To start the test drive, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp.



About halfpricesoft.com

Ez1099 Software with Form 1099-DIV printing and e-filing capability is developed and distributed by Halfpricesoft.com, based in Louisville, Ky. The software firm is committed to developing financial software for small businesses that is affordable and easy to use. Additional software titles available from Halfpricesoft.com include ezPaycheck, ezW2, ezCheckPrinting, ezCheckPersonal, ezACH Deposit and ezTimeSheet Software.