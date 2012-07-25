FileBound Software Being Offered

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- Tallega Software, a company well known for their excellent partnerships and customer service, is currently offering many different document management software and services. Right now, their premier executive partnership with FileBound is proving to be very beneficial for their clients. FileBound is a document management software. By using FileBound, companies are watching their document workflow productivity boosting through the roof. By using FileBound, individuals can keep their sensitive records safe, secure and available when they need. They can also improve their AR turn, without having to add staff or any other resources.



Individuals who use Tallega’s FileBound Software no longer waste time looking for documents. FileBound offers top of the line document management for small, medium and large companies all across the world.



With web based document management, individuals are able to reduce capital investment. Tallega Software offers FileBound On-Demand, their SaaS Hosted Document Management Solution. With this software, individuals can notify users of pending requests, manage requests for files stores off-site and even perform physical audits. They can also index the images by using OCR, data entry or barcode recognition. Better yet, all of their documents are available world-wide and any given time through a computer or any smart device. Filebound On-Demand is secure, fast and flexible with SAS 70 Level II Securities and HIPAA Compliancy.



Tallega Software demands the best for their clients. This is why they selected only the best document management software provider for FileBound On-Demand Data Center - Equinix. Equinix is the top global provider of network-neutral data centers. A little over ninety percent of the Internet Routes throughout the world run through these data centers.



The Tallega Software’s customers use FileBound to manage, gain control and distribute document images, to maintain regulatory compliance through secure management, to keep track of information access and much more. FileBound is not only for individuals who work in the office, but also employees who need to access their documents from home or around the world.



About Tallega Software

Tallega Software offers a variety of document management software, including FileBound. They are the leading supplier of document management and workflow software solutions. Their customers are extremely satisfied with their ROI, productivity gains and personalized customer support. For more information, contact Derek Gerber via email at derekg@tallega.com or by phone at 9493679860.