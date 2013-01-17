Fileburst to Store Large Files from Anywhere

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- Upload large files up to 2 Terabytes per file and download on demand starting for only $5 per month using the Cloud File Hosting service of fileburst.com.



With the escalating demand for fast and reliable network services, it is important to keep faith on a cloud hosting service provider who can help to upload, manage and deliver data instantly on demand. When security and data integrity become two of the biggest decisive factors in choosing just the right kind of cloud service providing company, then it is time to put hands together for fileburst.com that has earned its much deserved reputation from providing quality cloud file hosting service for over 10 years now.



With the team of professional system engineers, network professionals and high quality databases administrators, this is one such cloud hosting service providing company which will never give a chance for the customer to whine or complain about the service they get. At an affordable rate of just $49 (also available as $5 and $199 packages) per month (terms and conditions are applied and it is suggested that one applying for the service should go take a look at the website http://fileburst.com/solution-cloud-file-hosting.html for more details), the company provides a plethora of amazing offers which include fast file uploads using FTP/SFTP/rsync client, FTP user management, folder and file protections, and screaming fast downloads through more than 24 global POPs in five continents (North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia).



The service provided is very reliable as the same technology is being utilized by big companies such as Apple, Facebook and Google. Easy to use control panel to manage your stored data and robust security features are just some of the best things that the file hosting company provides for all of its customers. Business professionals, software publishers, game developers, system engineers, and simply anyone who needs robust online file storage and delivery can opt for the reliable and secure Cloud File Hosting service from fileburst.com.



About Fileburst

Formed in 2002 to set a new standard for premium managed file hosting, Fileburst provides a superior cloud file hosting environment through its proprietary control panel system, innovative features, global networks, and fast customer service.