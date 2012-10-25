FileIns Systems Inc. Launches a Collaborative Electronic Workspace for Insurance Companies

Richmond Hill, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- The leading claim management service provider with over 30 year of experience, FileIns has created their benchmark Claims Vendor Management System that has significantly changed the competitive landscape with regard to selecting, appointing and managing vendors and key suppliers. With the help of their uniquely designed system, insurers and reinsurers can electronically transfer files and collaborate with their preferred vendors and suppliers including lawyers, medical and treatment providers, investigation firms, body shops etc. using a single, insurer-controlled regulatory compliant platform, allowing claims executives to objectively monitor performance on technology.



The company claims that the FileIns has been developed as a uniform Vendor Relationship Management (VRM) system, with a holistic approach of maintaining multiple vendor relationships on an insurer-controlled platform. The system allows tacking and analysis of data centrally, and helps insurers to get a global view of multiple vendor operations. The system uses various levels of physical, logical and software security controls and preserves the utmost level of security of the hosting infrastructure. The data safely travels using “Secure Socket Layer” (SSL) technology and 1024-bit encryption which efficiently support regulatory compliance and legislative changes. By aligning all these key features, FileIns has designed the Claims Vendor Management System that allows insurers to electronically collaborate with suppliers while ensuring guideline compliance. Identification of early trends means that insurers can quickly respond to trends while the files are still open and not long after they have closed. Industry Analysts and some of the leading global advisors working in the fields of vendor and supplier management feel that the total spending of the claims department in managing vendor processes can be reduced significantly, if a technology is introduced to address the increasing sophistication of the vendor management. This reflects a strong need and demand for an efficient Vendor Management System and where FileIns can be acknowledged for bringing a solution that can be quickly implemented in an easy and non-disruptive manner.



FileIns maintains a flexible approach to quick implementation allowing insurers to select only a single module, but gives the option to add additional modules as claims departments grow and requirements change. The system is web based and requires no software purchase or I.T. involvement. Utilizing a transaction based all-inclusive pricing option; insurers require no up-front, implementation, training or upgrade costs.



The company claims that its scalable system was developed with input from both claims executives and vendors. New features and functionalities are constantly being added as insurers demand greater more powerful vendor management tools and greater vendor accountability in a highly regulated industry with changing business dimensions. Research show that insurers of various sizes are increasingly turning to Vendor Management Systems to track files, ensure guideline compliance, monitor vendor performance and maintain efficiency levels in supply chain. Insurers can get a complete overview of the Claims Vendor Management System by visiting the website http://www.fileins.com.



About FileIns

FileIns, with over 30 years of progressive claims management experience and a strong focus on business process improvement, has designed and developed a uniform Claims Vendor Management system that can help claims executives to reduce costs, improve efficiencies and monitor performance across all vendor lines, with its exceptional features and reporting functionality.



