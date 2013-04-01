FileIns Systems Inc. Launches the Release of Its Litigation Management Module

Richmond Hill, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- A pioneer in claim vendor management solutions with over 30 years of experience, FileIns has created their benchmark Claims Vendor Management System that has significantly changed the competitive landscape with regard to selecting, appointing and managing vendors and key suppliers. It today announces the launch of their Litigation FileIns module. With the help of their uniquely designed system, claims handlers, can now electronically transfer files and collaborate with their internal and external defense counsel using a single, PIPEDA compliant platform. This will allow claims executives to objectively monitor performance, compliance and financial accountability, in addition to improving efficiency and promoting timely closure.



In announcing the release of its Litigation Management Module, FileIns maintains its philosophy of listening and responding to what insurers want -not telling them what they need. ”Nothing infuriated me more than someone who had never handled a claims file, telling me how to run a claims department” said its president and former Claims Executive, Judith Kay. Product design and development included insurers and defense counsel and the result is revolutionary tool that replaces individual offerings by multiple companies, in a single cloud-based solution.



FileIns combines secure document transfer and collaborative file management, with performance, compliance and financial auditing capability on a single platform with a single sign-in. More importantly, it allows self-administered, role-based access to reinsurers, independent adjusters, risk managers, subscriptions partners in a paperless, virtual workspace. The ability to refer files to other vendors in the claims process (investigators, independent medical examiners, mediators) with full tracking gives insurers greater control of their entire litigation management operation. It is packed with several unique features including multiple languages (English, French, Spanish and German), optional assignment rotation, defined security levels, reserve, budgeting, and escalating authorization tracking that make it a premier solution for a global insurance application.



Many insurers have welcomed this new launch as the beginning of multi-vendor platform for all vendor operations. It will provide them with greater control over vendor operations and the ability to identify and respond to trends as they happen -not long after the files have closed.



