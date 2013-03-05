Filing Tax Forms 1099, 1098 and 5498 Made Speedy with Ez1099 Software from Halfpricsoft.com

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Form 1099s and 1098s reporting should not a pain for users this 2013 tax season. Payroll tax software provider Halfpricesoft.com has added new features to Ez1099 Software which allows users to prepare, print, e-file 1099s, 1098s forms easily and smoothly. Users who are facing Feb 28 form mailing deadline can try out the new data import and efile features to speed up tax filing.



This new edition of ez1099 software supports 1099s tax form including 1099A, 1099B, 1099C, 1099CAP, 1099DIV, 1099G, 1099H, 1099INT, 1099LTC, 1099MISC, 1099OID, 1099PATR, 1099Q, 1099R, 1099S and 1099SA. Ez1099 also supports W2G, 1097BTC, 1098s, 8935, 3921, 3922 and 1096 forms required by the IRS.



Ez1099 users can print recipient copies and payers copy on plain white paper, saving them money over pre-printed forms, and print Copy A on the blank red-ink forms required for filing with the IRS. For customers requiring electronic filing and distribution capability, the advanced version of ez1099 Software meets their needs. Advanced capabilities can generate electronic files suitable for e-filing with the IRS, eliminating the need for red-ink forms all together, and create 1099 forms, including 1099-DIV, OID and INT in PDF format for emailing to recipients. E-filing and PDF functions of ez1099 comply with the latest IRS requirements to ensure compatibility.



“The IRS penalizes companies that return inaccurate tax information or don’t turn it in on time,” said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com. “Ez1099 drastically reduces errors and the time involved, allowing users to file more accurate information and file on time.”



New customers can make sure ez1099 meets their needs by trying the software risk free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099-software-free-download.asp, with no obligation and no cost.



Ez1099 Software is available for just $79 per installation, including features for printing Copy A forms on pre-printed red-ink forms as well as printing complete recipient and payer copies on plain paper. The advanced version adds electronic filing capability and generation of PDF forms for electronic delivery to recipients for just $139 per installation. Ez1099 can unlimited companies, recipients and forms with no extra charge.



Customers considering the purchase of ez1099 can download and try the software for fee to ensure it meets their needs before purchasing. There’s no cost or obligation for downloading the free trial. Halfpricesoft.com makes the trial software available on its website at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp.



About halfpricesoft.com

Ez1099 Software with Form 1099-DIV printing and e-filing capability is developed and distributed by Halfpricesoft.com, based in Louisville, Ky. The software firm is committed to developing financial software for small businesses that is affordable and easy to use. Additional software titles available from Halfpricesoft.com include ezPaycheck, ezW2, ezCheckPrinting, ezCheckPersonal, ezACH Deposit and ezTimeSheet Software.