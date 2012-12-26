FilingBankruptcyPros Is Monitoring the Effects of QE4 on the Economy

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2012 -- Since its inception, FilingBankruptcyPros.Com has committed itself to have its experts follow this fragile economy closely to be able to be preemptive in helping individuals having financial trouble. On December 12th the Fed announced an addition to its quantitative easing program with QE4. This does not mean that QE3 is all done, but QE4 is in addition to the previous quantitative easing program. The experts at FilingBankruptcyPros.Com are watching closely what will happen to the economy because of these programs. QE3 has been described as nothing more than printing $40 billion a month to give to Federal Reserve member banks with the intention of them buying back US mortgage-backed securities. On the other side of the coin, QE4 is exactly the same, but is the printing of $45 billion per month. The problem that the experts at FBP see is that there is no expiration date on either of these programs. The long-term effects of quantitative easing can be seen in what happened to the Weimar Republic. At some point in time, inflation will come in and devalue the dollar drastically. This in itself will push many hard-working middle-class Americans into filing bankruptcy because of no other choice. The professionals at FBP will continue to closely monitor this economic situation and update the website as this unfolds. The good news is, FilingBankruptcyPros.Com stays on the cutting edge using technology to offer an invaluable service to individuals considering filing bankruptcy. The website is updated regularly to keep its clients informed with the latest bankruptcy information and news.



In this tough economic climate, many Americans will be making the life-changing decision to file bankruptcy as a way to stop aggressive creditors. FilingBankruptcyPros.Com has become a leader in the online bankruptcy industry. FBP was created with the goal of helping financially strapped individuals by combining the use of the latest technology and good old-fashioned legal experience. They continue to have a priority on providing the highest level of customer service. The website is constantly upgrading to the newest technology to make the customer experience quick and easy. The way the service works is the client fills out an easy online form that asks simple questions to help determine whether the individual is best suited for Chapter 7, Chapter 13 bankruptcy or debt settlement. At that time, the person will be put in touch with a bankruptcy lawyer or debt settlement professional in their area for a free consultation. FilingBankruptcyPros.Com understands that there are still many out there that would rather speak to someone in person and that's why FBP has a toll-free number that is staffed 24/7. During this Christmas season many people are very stressed about their financial situations and talking to a bankruptcy attorney might just give them the optimism they need to get through the season.



In today's Internet driven world, there has been a lot of negative information about filing bankruptcy on the World Wide Web. Most of this negative information is filled with partial truths and outright lies. Until a person can sit down and have their bankruptcy questions answered by a qualified bankruptcy lawyer they won't be able to make an educated decision on their financial matters. The last thing a creditor wants a debtor to know is that if they file bankruptcy the debtor is put back in control of their financial future.



