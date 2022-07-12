Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2022 -- The Global Fill-Finish Manufacturing Market size is projected to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2025 from USD 7.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.



The major factors driving the growth of this market include rising technological advancements in fill-finish manufacturing processes, the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry, and the rising adoption of prefilled syringes for parenteral dosage forms.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=6249609



The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the fill-finish manufacturing market, by product, in 2019.



Based on products, the fill-finish manufacturing industry is segmented broadly into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The large share and high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to the rising demand for prefilled syringes, wide applications of vials in lyophilization, and the growing use of disposable packaging for biologics.



The integrated systems segment accounted for the largest share of instruments, by systems, in the fill-finish manufacturing market in 2019



Based on systems, the instrument segment is divided into integrated systems and standalone systems. The integrated systems segment dominated the market in 2019. Owing to its benefits over standalone systems, such as increase productivity and high-speed lines performing multiple operations on the same unit, are driving the adoption of integrated systems in fill-finish operations of drugs.



Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=6249609



Europe accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period;



The fill-finish manufacturing market is divided into five major regions-Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, LATAM, and MEA. Europe accounted for the largest share of the global market, closely followed by North America. Factors such as the emergence of the biosimilar market due to the patent expiry of key biologic products, rising incidence of chronic disorders, and the increasing focus of major players on increasing their presence in this region are driving the growth of the fill-finish manufacturing industry in Europe.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to overall growth in the biopharmaceutical industry. The growth of the APAC biopharmaceutical market is attributed to factors, such as increasing investments by CMOs & key biopharmaceutical players, increasing government support, developments in R&D infrastructure, and expertise & academic excellence in the APAC region.



The major companies in the fill-finish manufacturing market are Becton, Dickson and Company (US), Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), I.M.A. (Industria Macchine Automatiche) S.p.A. (Italy), Stevanato Group (Italy), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH (Germany), Bausch+Strobel (Germany), Groninger & Co. GmbH (Germany), and Gerresheimer AG (Germany).



Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany) is one of the leading players in the global fill-finish manufacturing market. In 2019, the company's revenue was approximately USD 1.4 billion. The company offers an extensive product portfolio in the market through its machinery systems segment, which includes a wide range of automated standalone machines, integrated systems, and barrier systems such as isolator systems and RABS. Over the years, isolators and RABS have witnessed increasing adoption by many pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to maintain high-quality product standards. The company also adopts organic strategies such as product launches to maintain its position in this market.



Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=6249609