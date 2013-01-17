Fill out a Check Made Easy with EzCheckPrinting Check Writer from Halfpricesoft.com

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- EzCheckPrinting check writer from halfpricesoft.com saves users time and money by printing customized cheques with logo on blank stock. Responding to users’ requests, a new edition was released to allow users fill out data only on the pre-printed blank checks. So users do not need to throw away old checks when they switch to the computer check software.



- This new edition will allow users to print checks on both blank stock and preprinted checks. They can choose this option when they set up check account easily.

- The new edition also allows users to customize the check layout with logo, signature, fonts, extra lines and labels. So ezCheckPrinting is compatible with most business check paper.

- The new edition was updated for Windows 8 too. User can now run this cheque writer on Windows XP, me, 2003, Vista, 7 and 8.



Writing a check is really easy with ezCheckPrinting! All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. User can write and print a check with just a few clicks.



“There is no frustrating learning curve, and checks can be printed as soon as a business owner installs the cheque printing application,” Dr. Ge said. “Designed with small business users’ needs in mind, ezCheckPrinting check writer software is loaded with intelligent, intuitive features but not burdened by complicated suites of expensive applications small firms will never use or need.”



ezCheckPrinting developers believe small business users need simple, reliable and affordable software that they can set up and use it easily. New users can download and try this software free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp with no cost and no obligation.



The main features include



- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



Priced from $39 (Free through TrialPay offers), ezCheckPrinting is affordable for any business. Download the trial version and start the free test drive today at

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.