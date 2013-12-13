Fill out W2 Forms Is Easy with ezW2 Software for Texas Businesses

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- W2 and 1099 reporting is easier and faster for Taxes small business this 2013/2014 tax season. TX business owners and HR managers who need to file tax forms W2 and 1099 can try out ezW2 software from Halfpricesoft.com. ezW2 software developers have added new features to the new EzW2 Software which allows users to set up unlimited companies, add unlimited recipients and print unlimited W2/1099 tax forms easily and smoothly at just $39.



- This new version can print all W-2 forms (copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) on white paper. The black and white substitute forms of W-2 Copy A and W-3 are SSA-approved (Vender ID: 1335). So employers do not need to order the expensive pre-printed W-2 tax forms for 2013 tax season.



Designed with simplicity in mind, ezW2 is easy, flexible and reliable. Halfpricesoft.com developing team hopes this tax software is user-friendly and straight-forward for the new users who have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how. Several new features have added to the 2013 edition to speed up form filing:



- ezW2 2013 can also print 1099 MISC forms (Copy 1, 2, B, C) on white paper. Since IRS does not certify the substitute forms right now, users need to print data on the red-ink forms for 1099 MISC copy A and 1096.



- EzW2 enables users to email the tax forms to recipients with optional PDF printing feature.



- EzW2 saves users valuable time by importing W2 and 1099 data from csv file - no need for users to enter the data one by one.



Equipped with an intuitive graphical user interface, the W2 and 1099-misc printing software is designed to be easy to use even for people without an accounting background or with little computer experience. New users can download this W2 and 1099 software from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp - with no cost and no obligation. Very little setup or learning curve is necessary and most users can begin preparing tax forms within minutes of installing ezW2.



“W2 1099 tax reporting should not be a nightmare for small business,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “EzW2 software is simple, flexible, reliable and affordable. We intentionally engineered this W2 and 1099 form software for those end-users who are not professional accountants and payroll tax experts.”



Halfpricesoft.com developers also update this software for Windows 8. User can run it on Windows XP, Me, 2003, Vista and 7 systems too. And no internet connection is needed to run this W2 application. Now even the smallest of businesses can benefit of this easy-to-use w2 filing software.



January 31st W2 and 1099 recipient filing deadline is fast approaching. Last minute users who are seeking for a faster and easier to prepare tax forms can try out the latest ezW2 software at

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.