Fill Your House with Flowers This Christmas with Regalo Manila

Quezon City, Philippines -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Regalo Manila has released some special red bouquets to celebrate the season. From a dozen roses to different arrangements of bright red flowers, Regalo Manila has gotten their flowers ready for new orders.



While it is the Christmas season and not Valentines, Regalo Manila still knows that flowers will remain as important gift items. They may not pose as a perfect Christmas gift but they can surely accent a perfectly decorated home for the holidays.



Some of their premium arrangements are the 1 dozen premium red roses in a glass vase and the traditional rose in a vase. Then, there are also the 5 dozen roses in a basket and cupid’s dozen red roses. These arrangements make perfect additions to a well decorated home and can even act as centerpieces for the Filipino’s Christmas Feast or Noche Buena.



Regalo Manila is a company that is based in the Philippines. Its name comes from the word ‘Regalo’ which is the Filipino’s term for gifts and ‘Manila’ which is the capital of the Philippines. It operates all across the metro and even has delivery channels in Visayas and Mindanao.



Their products are mostly flowers in the beginning. That is until they have decided to widen their selection and even included some chocolates, food items, stuffed toys and other gift items. Now, they also have an exclusive Christmas selection that is designed to make Filipinos happy on Christmas day.



The concept of Regalo Manila came from that one moment where one foreigner found it hard to send some gifts to the Philippines. He has some romantic gift items in mind but he was not able to send them due to extremely expensive delivery fees. That’s when an idea about sending gifts to the Philippines from a local company came to mind. He thought that maybe if there is a company that delivers items locally, then the idea of gift giving could have been easier. This is how Regalo Manila is born. Now, this company that used to be a dream is now true. In fact, Regalo Manila is now the go-to store of many OFWs when it comes to giving gifts to their loved ones.



So whether you are looking for flowers, chocolates or other gift items, don’t settle for anything less than Regalo Manila. With over 5 years of experience in the service, you’ll know that your money is in good hands and your items will be delivered to your recipient in good condition.