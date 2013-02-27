Film and Television Productions - Where Bull Sharks Run

Marina Del Rey, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Sharks are some of nature’s most sought after animals in the production world. The Bull Shark (Carcharhinus leucas) has long been considered as one of the oceans top predators. Perhaps that is why divers and non-divers the world over get such an exciting adrenaline packed thrill from encountering them.



Film productions seeking these unique sharks have long had difficulties finding and successfully producing these large predators – until now.



Bimini Bull Run is a new shark production location on the pristine and white sand island of Bimini, Bahamas a 30 minute flight from the USA. Purpose built for film the television productions at the marina of the Bimini Big Game Club Resort seeking guaranteed shark encounters with large Bull Sharks.



It is a well known industry secret that successful productions with sharks, from commercials to reality tv/hosted shows, enjoy what has been called, “ the shark bump,’ the rise in ratings when sharks are an integral part of productions.



Bimni Bull Run was conceived and built by industry experts who have designed cage systems and a unique platform that is land based to guarantee shark encounters in as short a time as possible, enabling a host of productions the flexibility to film Bull Sharks safely and efficiently.



Bimini Bull Run is a commercial concept endorsed and supported by the Shark-Free Marinas Initiative and the Bahamas Film Commission. Bimini Bull Runs specially designed cage systems are attached to purpose built docks that allow divers, non divers, filmmakers, and underwater photographers access this unique and thrilling underwater world.



Bimini Bull Run is strategically located just 40 minutes from additional offshore shark species such as Tiger Sharks (Galeocerdo cuvier) and Reef Sharks (Carcharhinus perezi).



A spokesperson for the site said: “We’re very excited to be able to offer one day guaranteed shark encounters with this completely unique under filmed shark species. Sharks are under siege around the world and we have found that positive encounters with sharks change attitudes and mind sets allowing for the continued preservation of these animals in ways that negative encounters cannot accomplish. At the end of the day these magnificent animals have called Bimini Big Game Club home since the 1930’s when folks like Ernest Hemmingway called this resort and marina home. It’s a completely new opportunity that allows divers, non divers, and productions a safe place to encounter them in their natural habitat.”



About Bimini Bull Run

Biminibullrun.com is the preeminent one day guaranteed shark encounter site in the Bahamas. Along with cage diving instruction and optional pool courses our specially designed cages allow non certified divers a rare glimpse into the world of the sharks face to face. Our goal is to educate, inspire, and share the world of the sharks with generations of divers and non divers the world over to help preserve this precious resource for future generations.



For more information on Bimini Bull Run please visit www.Biminibullrun.com



About The Bimini Big Game Club Resort & Marina



The Bimini Big Game Club, a legendary outpost for fishermen and host to numerous major sportfishing tournaments for more than half a century, officially re-opened in 2010 following completion of a $3,500,000 renovation that included all guest rooms and the new Bimini Big Game Bar & Grill. More recently owners have added the Gulfstream Conference Center and Hemingway’s Rum Bar & Social Lounge, a fully outfitted watersports facility and a floating dock to accommodate seaplane service directly to and from the resort.



For information on the Big Game Club Resort and Marina go to www.biggameclubbimini.com



