Top Leading Companies of Global Film Capacitors Market are TE Connectivity, Rubycon Corp, TOKO, Elna, Vishay, Payton, Panasonic Electronic Components, Murata, Kemet, LITEON, FengHua, Sunlord, Sumida, TDK(EPCOS), Barker Microfarads, Illinois Capacitor, Taiyo yuden



KEMET's New Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitors Enable Growth in Electric Automotive Technology

Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Jan. 28, 2020-- KEMET Corporation ("KEMET" or the "Company") (NYSE: KEM) a leading global supplier of electronic components, has launched the R41T and R76H series AEC-Q200 qualified metallized polypropylene film capacitors. This series builds on the company's long-standing expertise in power management solutions by leveraging advances in manufacturing technology and new materials to address the stringent requirements of the latest automotive applications, including those for electric vehicle (EV) powertrains and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).



This addition to KEMET's product portfolio has a 125ºC maximum operating temperature and exceeds the requirements of 85ºC/85% relative humidity temperature-bias-humidity tests. The R41T and R76H film capacitors support the design of high-performance, high-reliability circuits including those based on Wide Band Gap (WBG) semiconductor solutions. According to BloombergNEF's Electric Vehicle Outlook 2019, up to 57% of passenger vehicles are projected to be electric by 2040. These new film capacitors complement the rapid growth in electronic content on a typical passenger vehicle.



"The new technology employed in our R41T and R76H and metallized polypropylene film capacitors ensures a high level of electrical performance along with industry-leading levels of ruggedness and reliability," said Dr. Philip Lessner, KEMET Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. "With silicon approaching the limits of its development, the WBG market is expected to grow significantly, reaching a forecasted $1,820 million in 2024 - an increase of 33.4% over a five-year period*. KEMET's expertise in power management solutions is well aligned with this trend and these film capacitors provide further evidence as well as practical solutions for design engineers in automotive and other sectors."



Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade DC-Link Film Capacitors Deliver Stable Capacitance and ESR in High Humidity Environments



MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of Automotive Grade DC-Link metallized polypropylene film capacitors optimized for high humidity environments. The Vishay Roederstein MKP1848H DC-Link is Vishay's first series of AEC-Q200 qualified DC-Link film capacitors to withstand temperature humidity bias (THB) testing — 85 °C, 85 % relative humidity for 1000 hours at rated voltage — without alteration of its electrical characteristics.



The radial capacitors released today are designed to ensure extremely stable capacitance and ESR values over a long service life under harsh environmental conditions during operation. The robust devices are ideal for output filtering in automotive on- and off-board chargers and DC/DC converters; power converters for solar farms; auxiliary power supplies in wind energy generators; industrial power supplies and motor drives; welding equipment; and UPS. MKP1848H DC-Link series capacitors offer rated capacitance from 1 µF to 80 µF and low ESR down to 3 m?. The devices provide high ripple current capabilities up to 25.1 A and rated voltages of 500 VDC, 700 VDC, 800 VDC, 920 VDC, and 1200 VDC at +85 °C. The capacitors are RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.



On The Basis Of Product, The Film Capacitors Market Is Primarily Split Into



Polyester Film

Metallized Film

Polypropylene Film

PTFE Film

Polystyrene Film

Others



On The Basis Of End Users/Application, This Report Covers



Automotive

Industrial

Others



This allows understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences, and the vendor landscape of the overall market.



