Film & Photo Book - Boi, Song of a Wanderer on Kickstarter

Amsterdam, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Facing an extremely rare and honest testimony, the documentary and photo book are a precious item aimed to remember mankind conditions. However where we come from, what is our gender, we are all trapped by societies, of our origins and legacy, and sometimes victims of our own body. Eventually this is a matter of freedom. It remains to every single individual to remember and to praise those who had gut to escape their conditions and to live the way they are.



Boi, song of a wanderer, the film was originally aimed to relate the living conditions of individuals in countries where political and religion issues made living conditions difficult. But Boi became the story of an inner struggle, Boi is about the pursuit of somebody’s real self. Boi is the story of a girl Nitzan who wanted to be boy. Boi keeps tracks of Nitzan’s life and body changes following her/his through journey all over the world but most important the journey to find out who s/he really is.



Boi, song of a wanderer the photo book. Through all her/his journey to the pursuit of himself, Nitzan has documented her/his search with self portraits relating his changes. Way before ‘selfies’ became a tool for those seeking for attention and massive exposure, Nitzan performed these ‘selfies’ to document her body changes. With the portraits, s/he offered the world a one of a kind documentation about changes.



It took us 10 years to film this documentary and finally we are very close to an end. More than an art project, the film defends a cause. Lately Eurosongfestival and its countries show themselves much more open-minded than expected. More than victories, it is a new path. Now, Boi's song does not need a vote but your support on Kickstarter: Kickstarter event Boi