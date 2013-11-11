Film Producer Usher Morgan's Short Directorial Debut with Narratives

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Usher Morgan, a 28 year old film producer known for his projects “Let’s Make a Movie”, “Crowned”, “The Thought Exchange” and many others is now going to launch his narrative directorial debut entitled “Good Kids” which is a ‘Psychedelic film-noir’. The movie stars Vince Tula as the stoned father and Angela Ray Clark as the emotionally depraved wife. Vince is a LA based actor who is famous for his film “Marion” and for Angela, this is her first professional role after having worked in commercials and productions like “Randy to the Rescue” featuring in TLC. Vince and Tula are the parents of their teenage son, Eric who is also one of the main characters in the film.



“I’ve been producing documentaries for a while, so this is my first shot at a narrative” said Morgan. “My biggest motivation to creating this short at first was to test a new look I was working on for a feature film, it resembles a Neo-noir but uses tints, masks and color shifts to illustrate changes in a character’s emotions. We manipulated the colors by increasing the contrast of light and dark to create the Noir look and then tinted certain parts of the shot to establish different moods. The result is what I call, a ‘Psychedelic Noir’”, added Morgan.



Morgan had produced, written, directed and edited the short film. It is his first time as an editor as well as a director for a narrative. The film is currently in post-production stage and is going to release on January 15, 2014. They utilized the pro coloring and digital effects to enhance the noir look. It will not be a pure black and white movie but will have a psychedelic look. After the premier the film will be online on YouTube as well as other online sources.



To know more about the film visit website http://www.GoodKidsTheFilm.com and to watch the trailer visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0E3c0CwTQ2M



About http://www.GoodKidsTheFilm.com

“Good Kids”, www.GoodKidsTheFilm.com is a film written, produced, directed and edited by Usher Morgan. The story revolves around a stoned father (played by Vince Tula) and his emotionally depraved wife (played by Angela Ray Clark). The film is a “Psychedelic film-noir” wherein the male protagonist recalls his own experiences who is bullied in school and how he derives at some opinions about certain parents having better privileges over the others.



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Website: www.GoodKidsTheFilm.com