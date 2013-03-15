Film School DVD Course Guides Audiences to Embark on Filmmaking

Chapel Hill, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Eric von Schulz and Burton Morris, the founders of Film Schools 4U, offers their Film School DVD course for those who are starting out on the film making venture and those who wish to fine tune their skills. ‘The Starter Course in Filmmaking’ consists of film school DVD set containing 5 DVDs and includes the discussion between the two founders about the nuances and finer points of filmmaking. Von Schulz shares with the audience his twenty years worth of experience while Burton Morris engages him in conversation by asking the same questions he sought answers to when he was being mentored by Erick von Schulz.



Eric von Schulz said, “I know the techniques that work and am willing to share them for filmmakers that want to know, because I wish I would have had the benefit of this product ¬when I was starting out.”



The film school workshop DVD set helps with different aspects of filmmaking such as writing, directing, audio, cinematography etc. The film school education course from Film Schools 4U is now available on sale. The DVD set which was previously available for $788 is now on a limited period offer of $197. Visit the website for more details.



“‘The Starter Course in Filmmaking’ not only provides you with standard industry techniques that every filmmaker needs to know, but we even show you how to take advantage of inexpensive technology available to you there that will instantly heighten the production value of your films,” said Burton Morris, who partners with Eric von Schulz in the Filmmaking DVD course.



Neil Martin, Video Producer in San Francisco observes about the film programs, “There is a lot of advice out there that you can read off the net or in a book but these DVD's show you step by step how to shoot the movie that you see in your mind. This is the greatest film training tool I have seen in my twenty years of professional work.”



The filmmaking DVDs which have more than 100 video tutorials and step-by-step visual representations comes with 30 day money back guarantee and free shipping. More details can be viewed at the official website www.filmschools4u.com.



About Film Schools 4U

Eric von Schulz, noted commercial filmmaker for the last 20 years and Burton Morris, also of the industry and mentored by von Schulz has begun film school courses, Film Schools 4U, which consist of a set of 5 DVDs to help people get on the right track. Von Schulz shares his 20 years experience through videos answering well-thought out questions by Tim Burton who himself had sought the help of the veteran. ‘The Starter Course in Filmmaking’ video tutorials have been the result of discussions between the two regarding the nuances of filmmaking aimed at helping people write, shoot and direct better films.



Media Contact



Erick Von Schulz

E-mail: Erick@filmschools4u.com

Alternate e-mail: filmschools4u@gmail.com

Tel: 818.748.8398

Website: http://www.filmschools4u.com