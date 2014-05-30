Filming Dates Scheduled for Upcoming TV Show: The Fashion Hero

Montreal, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Following three arduous years of work, massive amounts of dedication and unlimited devotion, Beauty World Search is finally ready to proceed with finalizing the details concerning their upcoming TV show: The Fashion Hero. The pilot is filmed, and the production crew, newly returned from Mexico, are in the process of creating something captivating, touching and relevant to share with the world.



The Fashion Hero is on a mission to change the narrow standards of the fashion industry by bringing people who do not necessarily fit the traditional norms of the modeling industry to the attention of famous International Brands. Participating brands include: Mexx, Planet Beach, Tocara, Laboratoire Dr. Renaud, Charmant Group, Al Shakour, Da Vinci Dentistry, The Grand Sirenis Resort and Spa Riviera, Maya Mexico, Pajar, Moose Knuckles, and Kärv.



All genders, of all shapes and sizes, between the ages of 16 and 40 are invited to create profiles and share photos and videos highlighting themselves.



The Fashion Hero television show will be designed with customized segments to meet the needs and interests of their varied and unique audiences. Without compromising the look, integrity and objectives of The Fashion Hero, the show will provide networks with opportunities to include their own commentators/hosts, interview candidates from their respective countries. As a result, The Fashion Hero will assure a unique perspective that will be widely accepted, and play well, throughout every country where the show is broadcast.



Members of www.TheFashionHero.com have been sharing their pictures and videos for the past six months, aiming to show the world they have got what it takes to model for international brands. 130 Finalists will be chosen based on monthly votes, and selection from the brands themselves, will be invited to participate in the television show finale, which will be filmed on location at the Grand Sirenis Resort and Spa in Riviera Maya, Mexico November 6 to 13, 2014. The show will be sent in syndication in the United States and provided for distribution worldwide.



The filming will be lead by the director Jack Hackel, who has over 25 years experience in TV and film production. Jack has written, produced and directed over 1000 TV commercials and corporate videos for companies such as Air Canada, MTV USA & UK, F1 Canada, Nintendo, GM, FORD and UPS.



The Official Fashion Hero Webpage – http://www.thefashionhero.com