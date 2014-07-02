Filmmaker Osaretin Oghomwen Looks to Raise $7,500 via Indiegogo for the Making of Her First Feature Film 'STRIP'

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- Osaretin Oghomwen is a passionate filmmaker who has already directed two successful short films in New York. This Indiegogo campaign is an effort to raise money for her first feature film production. She is deeply in love with the art form of cinema and the storytelling that drives it. This is an opportunity for all film fanatics to help produce another poignant piece of art.



STRIP is a modern Romeo and Juliet story, yet with a major twist. It's the story of a young woman who decides to enter the elusive rank of London strippers, for the sake of saving her father from financial ruin.



Visually, STRIP will be a showcase of strong, body language and dark moods. There will be a surplus of quiet moments that allow the audience to study the character’s psychology and analyze hints beyond what dialogue can imply. Pronounced color hues will be used to enhance the emotive tone of the film. Moody, indie electronic soundtracks will be used to accent the scenes and pulse with the energy coming off the screen.



STRIP will be filmed in the UK, in cities such as London and Leeds. The film’s production team and creative force includes award winning actor/producer Ben Loyd Holmes, screenwriter Bill Saunders, and the London-based collective of film artists, INDIEVISUAL



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/Vup9VT



About Osaretin Oghomwen

Osaretin is a graduate of State University of New York, at Albany. Her directorial debut, INFATUATION was well received and screened at the Anthology Film Archives, New York, and the New York Filmmakers Quarterly in 2012. Her short film, GOODBYE, APATHY was an official selection of the 16th African American Women in Cinema Festival (2013) and is currently being acquired by SHORTS INTERNATIONAL.



To view her past works, visit http://www.aje-bota.com.