New Publishing market report from Euromonitor International: "Filmmaking in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Saudi Arabian filmmaking market grows 47% over 2007-2012 to SR754 million, boosted by high usage of Internet by Saudis to watch local filmmakers' production. Value of local filmmaking industry increases 47% over review period to SR754 million in 2012. Local industry mostly based on production of commercial videos, while increase in entertainment videos is hampered by negative views of conservative Saudis to movies. Profits rise 82% over review period to SR158 million in 2012, profitability expands four percentage points to 21%. Total costs increase 39% over review period to SR596 million in 2012. Industry expected to grow 41% over forecast period, reaching SR1.1 billion in 2018.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Filmmaking in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 9211. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
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The Filmmaking in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 9211 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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