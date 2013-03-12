Filmschools4u Offers Film School DVD Courses

Chapel Hill, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Learning filmmaking takes years and is quite expensive as well for studying at State universities. Least expensive courses also take time and the knowledge gained may not prove very useful in practice. Filmschools4u offers the least expensive alternative to learn professional filmmaking in the fastest way. Filmschools4u provides a Film School DVD set featuring 5 DVDs that can train users in the art of filmmaking.



Each film school workshop DVD is created to assist users in improving their practical skills in filmmaking faster. The creators of the Filmmaking DVD course promises users that the course will improve their skills and techniques in writing screenplays, capturing cinematic images with ease, creating great ground fighting action scenes inexpensively and also eliminating audio issues on the set. The Film programs can provide working knowledge of audio equipments much better than most filmmakers. “You will learn what microphones are suitable in each scene and how to effectively utilize inexpensive audio equipments to get great audio” promises Filmschools4u.



The first filmmaking DVD’s designed to improve the user’s skills in writing, cinematography, sound and effects while the second DVD explains twenty seven techniques to create great action scenes. The third DVD will help the users learn to create thick suspense in the scenes with thirty eight cameras. After going through the fourth DVD, users will learn thirty techniques to increase dramatic impact of scenes without dull dialogue shots. The fifth DVD contains video footages which the users can practice their editing skills on.



The film school DVD course is testified by users and reviewers as the best film school education a starter can get, at a small price tag. What makes the product unique is that the users can master professional film making techniques faster and easier, without spending years attending film school courses. The 5 DVD course priced at $788, can be now purchased for $197 as a limited period offer, from the Filmschools4u website.



About Filmschools4u

Founded by Burton Morris and his mentor Erick Von Schulz, filmschools4u offers the best courses for learning moviemaking in the shortest period of time. The two founders are professionals and have years of experience in the field, which is evident in the Filmmaking DVD course set. The company aims to help individuals learn the art faster and raise the production value of their films.



