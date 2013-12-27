Filowz Launches a Crowdfunding Project to Raise $90,000 to Bring the Sonomad - A Truly Portable Bluetooth Speaker - To Market

Paris, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Everyone loves music and millions of people use their smartphones to enjoy music on the go. We always have our smartphones with us wherever we go. But how do we share the music we love? Enter The Sonomad. The Sonomad is a Hi-Fi wireless portable sound system which lets anyone enjoy and share their music anywhere and anytime with a combination of performance and portability not available until now.



What exactly is the Sonomad? The Sonomad is a high-end stereo-quality speaker with 20 hours of non-stop music playback on a single battery charge. The Sonomad also boasts astonishing acoustic output with the convenience of being completely wireless via Bluetooth along with a universal dock system that allows any smartphone to be plugged in.



About Filowz

Filowz is a French company based in Paris. Funded by Grégoire, a sound engineer who has traveled and lived in Africa for 6 years, where he felt the need for an effective, convenient and reliable portable speaker. Filowz gathered a team of professional industrial designers, electrical engineers, acoustics experts and mechanical engineers all passionate about music and what they do.



The Sonomad Indiegogo Campaign Page - http://bit.ly/1g4T4cb