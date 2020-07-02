Filter Bags Market Projections 2024 by Top Players AGET Manufacturing Company, Filter Concept Pvt. Ltd., AAF, Parker Hannifin

Selbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2020 -- The global filter bags market is projected to observe significant revenue growth due to the increasing demand for pollution control devices across various industrial avenues, including chemical and cement to prevent hazards as well as control harmful gas emissions and dust. Additionally, extensive use of the product to treat groundwater, industrial process water, cooling water, and wastewater among others would also drive adoption of filter bags in coming years.



Filter bags help to differentiate dust molecules and fine particles thereby helping to decrease the suspended dust particles into the atmosphere. Just like the product is used to reduce air pollution, it can also be used to eliminate suspended solids from the liquids in various industries, making it extremely versatile.



Request for a sample copy of this report @

https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/3152



These products offer a low-pressure drop throughout the unit and further pursues automatic cleaning properties, promoting product adoption. Meanwhile, government regulations as well as policies to reduce particulate matter levels within the environment and decrease air pollution would also surge the deployment of filter bags over the coming timeframe. The global filter bags market is likely to surpass a valuation of $4 billion by 2024.



Below are some of the major trends influencing the global filter bags market outlook:



Increasing product demand across North America



The North America filer bags market is projected to witness significant product sales growth over the coming years led by the U.S. In fact, the U.S. filter bags industry is likely to witness gains of more than 5.5% through the projected timeframe.



Due to its particulate filtering features, the product is extensively used to control air pollution across the country. Moreover, the exponential rise in shale gas production throughout the nation is boosting air pollution levels, thereby creating more product adoption opportunities, fueling revenue growth.



Rising adoption across the chemical industry



In terms of application, the chemical sector is projected to witness substantial growth of more than 4.5% during the analysis timespan. The filter bags, including polypropylene filter bags, can withstand consistent exposure to high temperatures and corrosive chemicals. The product can also withstand tremendous mechanical stress owing to its high dust loading characteristics, making them ideal for applications across chemical plants.



Moreover, technological innovations and developments in the chemical production industry would further complement product deployment over the coming years.



Growing adoption of pulse jet filters in the detergent manufacturing industry



With reference to the type, the pulse jet filter bag market is slated to observe immense expansion due to its ability to capture fine dust particles. This extensive property affords the product a lucrative position in the detergent manufacturing industry, where it is extensively used.



Meanwhile, in coming years, the rising demand towards the production of environment-friendly detergents, is expected to bring forth a significant shift in the overall detergents industry, creating more opportunities of growth for the filter bags market.



Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/filter-bags-market



Major market players are implementing several growth strategies to carve out a bigger chunk of the overall market for themselves through acquisitions, partnerships, and investments among others. Citing an instance, in April 2019, Freudenberg's Filtration Technologies Business Group acquired a majority stake in Apollo Air Cleaner Co., a leading water and air filtration solutions provider in China. The deal allowed Freudenberg Group to consolidate its position in China's fast-growing filtration solutions market.



The competitive landscape of the global filter bags market is inclusive of players like Kavon Filter Products, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Lydall Industrial Filtration Textile Manufacturing Ltd, AGET Manufacturing, and Koch Filters among others.



About DEC Research:



DecResearch.com, powered by Global Market Insights, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed 'Table of Contents' for reports being regularly published by GMI.