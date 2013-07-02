FiltersUSA Launches Lower Prices on Brand Name Air Filters

Huntley, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Delivering the most premium quality air filter products to doorsteps across the country, FiltersUSA has developed into a firm brand whose name assures customers of receiving quality filters to freshen the air of their indoor spaces. Its website provides customers with a convenient way to instantly browse through a number of superior brands and choose a filter most suitable for their needs.



Clean air in indoor spaces, such as homes and offices, are often not given much thought but it is crucial. Clean air is a necessity for healthy living; it can also prevent air-borne allergies and ensure the well-being of those suffering from ailments such as asthma. FiltersUSA was founded in the year 1999 based on a simple premise – the founder-proprietors realized that merely changing the furnace or HEPA filter regularly can make a world of difference in the quality of air circulating in indoor spaces. Since its inception, the firm has spread this awareness among thousands of customers helping them to create a more congenial and comfortable indoor atmosphere.



http://www.filtersusa.com focuses its entire operations on making a variety of high-quality filters available to customers. Some of the numerous brands available on the company’s e-commerce portal include Carrier, Sears, Lennox, Vicks and Honeywell. Whether it is meant for commercial purposes or personal use, the website offers a mind-boggling range of products that include:



- Air Cleaners and Filters

- Humidifiers and Filters

- Furnace Filters

- Vacuum Supplies

- Water Filters

- Room Heaters

- Thermostats

- Personal Filters

- Dehumidifiers

- Commercial Filters



All the products have been made available to industrial and individual clients on the company’s website, which has become a preferred choice for customers due to its various user-friendly facilities –



- Wide range of brands to choose from

- Simple navigation through the website

- Navigation and usage guide for new users

- Search through brands, product type or model number

- In-portal expert opinion available at the click of a few keys



About FilterUSA

Direct to consumer volume pricing offered by the site for all its products is an added bonus for customers seeking quality products at affordable prices. Delivering across the country, FilterUSA lays great emphasis on ensuring that all products sold via the website are genuine.



