Filtrate Eyewear Announces the Release of a New and Unique Line of Sunglasses - Filtrate RAW

San Clemente, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- Since entering the US market in 2010 Filtrate has carved out a significant niche in the eyewear market.



The original ‘Injected’ line, with which the company made their international reputation, was expanded in May 2012 with the introduction of the Classic range.



The design of the classic range came from blending the classic sunglass styles of old with the new, on trend, styling of today.



With the success of this line now well established, the beauty of the ever popular ‘matte’ look served as further inspiration for the design team to plan the development of a new breed of sunglass for 2013, and so the RAW collection was created.



The Filtrates RAW sunglass line is hand made using the highest quality acetate frames and CR39 optical lenses. CEO and co-founder Wade Sutton says “We were after a unique look. Everyone is producing matte sunglasses in their ranges. The finish we were looking for was not just a simple matte coating; we adapted our manufacturing process to give this range an organic look and we couldn’t be happier with the outcome”.



Filtrate is known for its premium product and accessible prices; they have produced one of the most exciting ranges for the eyewear market that will no doubt please many consumers.



Filtrate are exhibiting their exciting new RAW range at the Agenda trade show in Long Beach, California from 4th - 5th January in the company of Hollywood’s Proper Barber’s Shop with whom they are filming a documentary for national release.



The new designs can also be viewed on the following week at the Orlando Expo Trader Show running from 10th – 12th January.



The range will be available in store from Early February and is sure to sell out quickly.



For all other information contact info@filtrateeyewear.com or www.filtrateeyewear.com