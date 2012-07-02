Filtration Consultant to Moderate SAE Panel Discussion on By-Pass Filtration

Bloomington, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2012 -- The SAE Commercial Vehicle Engineering Congress (ComVec) is the source for information and resources to aid in the development of these innovations. ComVec brings together a global assembly of both on- and off-road professionals, providing solid, profitable interaction with engineers, supply managers and executives. October 2-3, 2012, Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont, Illinois, USA. http://www.sae.org/events/cve/



By-Pass Oil Filters provide improved filtration protection against wear and oil degradation. Working in conjunction with the engine’s full-flow oil filter, By-Pass Filters operate by filtering oil on a “partial-flow” basis. These typically remote-mounted secondary filters draw a small percentage of the oil sump’s capacity and trap extremely small, wear-causing contaminants that full-flow oil filters can’t remove.



The By-Pass Filter typically filters the oil in the system several times an hour and the benefits to commercial engines are typically; extended drain intervals, improved cooling, increased oil capacity and life, small particle and soot removal, extended engine life, and maintenance and disposal cost reductions.



