Filtration.com Offering Brand New and Genuine Aprilaire 213 Pleated Filters

Monroe, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Filtration.com, a web-based company from the renowned Ohio based heating and cooling company Housh Inc., now presents the brand new and genuine Aprilaire 213 Collapsible Air Filter online for sale. The filter media is compatible for Aprilaire 2200, 4200 and 2210 air cleaning systems.



Ignoring to replace the air filter may affect the performance of one's air purification system at home or in the workplace. A replacement filter needs to be replaced every 12-months to ensure the effectiveness and efficiency of Aprilaire systems. And, only buying OEM products can ensure the smooth functioning of the air purifying systems, the ones which Filtration.com offers to their valued customers.



The spokesperson for Housh Inc. and Filtration.com currently spoke about the excellent features of The Aprilaire 213 Air Filter. He states, “This product traps and permanently removes over 90% of pollen, mold spores, dust and other airborne allergens. Easy-to-install and properly sealed, The Aprilaire 213 Air Filter efficiently removes 95% of tobacco smoke – maintaining a healthy environment at homes and workplaces.”



Customers can easily purchase the Aprilaire 213 Pleated Air Filter using Filtration.com’s safe and secure transaction process. Unlike other companies, Housh Inc. offers free shipping and return services to its customers for all orders within the United States, with no minimum order sizes, special rules or hidden fees.



About Will Housh

In late 2005, Will Housh, a third generation member of an HVAC business in Monroe, Ohio, decided to take his family-owned heating & cooling company to the Internet. Will opened an online store that sold furnace filters and humidifier water panels. What made his business unique from the rest? Integrity. Treating customers like family and making sure they received the best deal out there on the products he sold. One simple website quickly grew into a family of websites offering a wide range of trade-related products like Filters, Humidifiers, Dehumidifiers, Thermostats, Furnace and Air Conditioner Repair Parts, Registers, Exhaust fans, and much more.



For more information, please visit http://www.filtration.com or call 1-800-991-4377



Mailing Address:

Filtration.com

1005 Reed Road, Suite B

Monroe, OH 45050