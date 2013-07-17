Final Day for Free Kindle Short Story Fiction Book Last Bus Home

Hertfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Two teens meet in a coffee shop one afternoon while one is waiting for the bus home. Jet lives with her mother, an alcoholic, and has learned to do for herself more often than not. Scott is the typical English school boy still decked in his uniform.



Intrigued by her wiles and attitude, Scott misses the bus home, and the results are tragic.



Robert Fowler made a name for himself with his first for free e-book, Swallows and Ice Cream, and now he again is offering a free e-book, Last Bus Home. The only catch – the free download ends today.



A perfect read for the young adult in the home, Last Bus Home is more than just the story of Scott and Jet. It is a conglomerate of various stories about teens from different ways of life from the street-savvy teen to the pampered princesses and how their lives interact.



“I have tried to make my work interesting for any young adult. There is a character somewhere in this universe that any teen can acquaint themselves with,” said Fowler.



His success with his first free book prompted him to do the same with the second. The acclaim with the first book was so great that he had to try a second round.



“There were many people who were very upset they missed the free opportunity. Do not wait; there is only today left and after that, there is a fee for the book,” said Fowler.



Fowler has a YouTube video available to watch as a book trailer. Visit the site http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=heyts7yZTkk to watch.



The book is currently available for download at: http://authorrobertfowler.com/free-kindle-book. Tomorrow is the deadline for the free copy, so visit today while time remains.



Additional information about the author is available on his website: http://authorrobertfowler.com.



