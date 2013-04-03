Final Fantasy XI Guilds Are Useful in the Game

Chongqing, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- You can discover the story-based gameplay in the Final Fantasy XI in which two basic elements are consisted of. These two are missions and quests. Missions narrate the storyline whereas the quests do not let move the major storyline forward. The quests complete the fantasy world of the game. You need to collect a sufficient amount of ffxi gil because Gil is the important factor in the game. To alleviate your burden, tediousness and save your worthy time, you can ignore grinding Gil in the game primarily. The best easy way to collect your ffxi gold is the online Gil trader.



To finish the missions can help a player move forward in the rankings that arrange the access of the new areas, the several opportunities and different other storylines. Primarily, a gamer can only finish the missions for his home country. However, they can be able to alter the commitments later on. Hence it allows the accessing of the storylines of the other countries. The quests can be arranged for the different awards or these can help gain the fame making an avatar turn out to be familiar and honored by the NPCs. When there is a higher fame rating announces, the ways of the new communications and quests with NPCs can occur. While releasing, there were one hundred more quests being available to play. Therefore, each expansion pack is being appended with its specific quests and missions.



Having enough FFXI Gil is the most essential aspects of the game. Gil the major currency used when purchasing or trading items. To be a good player you will need allt Gils you can get. No matter how great your game skills are you will need the Gils to get your equipments, armors, weapons and other items. Having the gears early in the game will help you advance to higher levels at a faster pace than others can. Here are some good tips to start your career in Final Fantasy XI.



This method can get you about 10k gil within an hour. You need to start with 1k to purchase a slime oil. After you've purchased the slime oil, bring it to an NPC named "Unlucky Rat" in the Metal district of Bastok in exchange for a warp scroll. The scroll sells for about a good 7-10K. Seems easy? Well slight problem with this method is that you will need to have enough fame built up before the NPC will take your slime oil. You will be required to run around town doing low level missions to get your fame up. This is where it gets a little time consuming but 10k gil an hour for a lowbie is really good. You can also redo this quest by creating a mule account and transfering 1k gil to that character.



The Justice Badge quest is located in Winhurt and will require 1 rabab tail and 4 onions to complete. you can buy the stack of rabab tail in the auction house for 50-100gil. Easy to do at low level. In the docks of Winhurst you will find an NPC that you can give the rabab tail to. He will give you the Justice Badge which sells for 500-2000 gil in the auction house. After receiving the bad, give him 4 wild ionions and you'll receive a scroll that sells up to 5000 gil. You can repeat this quest by using a mule.



0nce you have enough ffxi gold and guilds ,you can become stronger in the game



