FinalDriveParts.com Comes out with a Brand New Set of Replaceable Skid Steer Tracks That Have a Long Life and Are Extremely Durable

Magnolia, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- "We get you back on track" reads the motto of FinalDriveParts.com and it lives up to its promises by offering a wide range of motor parts and equipment such as gears, pumps, bearings and hydraulic parts. Their latest offering is a new set of premium replaceable skid steer tracks that is the best in the market for it is not only durable and reliable but also has a very long wear life.



The Skid Steer Tracks By Tracks Plus are without a doubt your best bet in the market for they pack in all qualities that other tracks seem to lack. For starters, it is much lighter in weight as compared to the other track. You won’t need a group of hefty men for the installation process for it can be easily installed by one person.



Not only is the Skid Steer Tracks by Tracks Plus light in weight, it is also lighter on the pocket as it comes with an affordable and cheap price tag of about $1,899 for a pair. They have specially been made for muddy and watery conditions which a normal track cannot handle. The Skid Steer Tracks By Tracks Plus also help in floatation in watery areas and weigh a mere 240 lbs.



This is a top grade quality product made in the USA with very strong and resistant materials that add to its longevity. On placement of the order online at FinalDriveParts.com, the replaceable Skid Steer Tracks will arrive at your door in about 3 days if you are located within the USA. All of these features combine to make the buying of this new product a better investment than the standard Skid Steer Tracks that are currently available.



About FinalDriveParts.com

FinalDriveParts.com is the online web store of Woodland Fluid Power Inc. which stocks the highest quality parts at the best prices. Their service and 2 year warranty on new drive motors makes them the most sought after name as far as motor parts buying is concerned.



Media Contact:

Name: Thomas Eastham (President)

Email: Thomase@finaldriveparts.com

Address: 32914 Tamina Rd Magnolia, TX 77354

Phone: 888-9-FINALS or 281-259-5267

Website: http://www.FinalDriveParts.com

Video link: http://youtu.be/nI0qzuLl1Uo