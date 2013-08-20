FinalExpenseInsuranceInfo.com Explains Why More and More People Are Buying Final Expense Insurance

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Funerals can be expensive. However, there are plenty of other costs involved when someone passes away. Cremating a body, for example, can cost hundreds of dollars and the burial itself can cost thousands. Meanwhile, those who wish to host an extravagant funeral with lots of guests may see the final cost skyrocket to tens of thousands of dollars.



As the cost of a funeral continues to rise, final expense insurance is becoming more and more popular. A website called FinalExpenseInsuranceInfo.com wants to help visitors decide if final expense insurance is the right choice for their needs. FinalExpenseInsuranceInfo.com lists the advantages of final expense insurance and the total costs of an average funeral.



Final expense insurance is a type of life insurance that covers the costs of burial, a funeral, and other related costs. Sometimes referred to as burial insurance or funeral insurance, final expense insurance helps loved ones deal with the high costs of a passing.



Final expense insurance varies widely in price and payout. FinalExpenseInsuranceInfo.com explains that payout benefits generally range between $5,000 and $50,000. The insurance holder can name their beneficiary, and the money is paid to that beneficiary upon death. The money is designed to cover any type of funeral-related expenses, like cremation costs, although the cash can technically be used for anything.



As a spokesperson for FinalExpenseInsuranceInfo.com explains, one of the biggest advantages of final expense insurance is that most insurance agencies do not ask medical questions prior to assigning a policy:



“Life insurance can be difficult to obtain due to the extensive list of medical questions. For that reason, many people with pre-existing medical conditions cannot qualify for life insurance. However, that doesn’t mean that it’s impossible to obtain coverage for funeral-related expenses. Today, many people who cannot qualify for life insurance choose instead to buy final expense insurance.”



Many people are unaware exactly how much a funeral can cost. For that reason, FinalExpenseInsuranceInfo.com lists a checklist of costs associated with dying. Burial costs alone include a casket, burial plot, headstone, and engraving, for example, while other costs can include legal fees, probate expenses, medical expenses, and any outstanding debt.



Those who don’t want to leave their family members struggling under a weight of debt during an already difficult time can purchase final expense insurance to cover all of these costs. After taking all of this information into account, visitors to FinalExpenseInsuranceInfo.com can decide whether or not final expense insurance is right for their needs.



About FinalExpenseInsuranceInfo.com

FinalExpenseInsuranceInfo.com is an insurance information website that explains the advantages of final expense insurance. Final expense insurance, also known as funeral insurance or burial insurance, can be used to cover all costs associated with a funeral. Applying for final expense insurance does not require a medical questionnaire, making it ideal for those who cannot obtain life insurance. For more information, please visit: http://finalexpenseinsuranceinfo.com