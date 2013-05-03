Finally a Dentist That Treats Children Like One of Their Own

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- For many parents the thought of first dentist appointments is a grueling proposition. An overwhelming number of adults in the United States live in fear of going to the dentist. This fear is so deeply rooted that many with it go out of their way to avoid dental treatment, even enduring intense oral pain and repeat infections. When an adult is so fearful of the dentist, it is understandable that they would put off visits for their children as long as possible. As humans we tend to project our own fears onto those we love the most.



The catch 22 of this situation is, that bringing children to the dentist early, and often actually helps to squash phobia of the dentist and may prevent serious conditions and invasive treatments, which are often the root cause of dental fears. This is one of the many reasons that health authorities are pushing to get children in to see a dentist as early in life as possible, preferably right after the first baby tooth pops through their gentle gums.



Finding a dentist who regularly works with children, such as Dr. Boone of Smiles by Design is the first step to a lifetime of healthy teeth. As a devoted father of five, Dr. Boone knows kids better than most. Best of all, practices like Smiles by Design of Grand Rapids, see family members of all ages. This means no switching dentists when your child reaches maturity. It also means parents can see the same dentist, allowing them to get a firsthand feel for the type of gentle, effective care provided.



In hopes of preventing the phobia associated with dental care for future generations, dentists and their staff all over the world are beefing up on their bedside manner. Additionally, the advent of safe, affordable pain relievers have made most modern dental procedures virtually painless, even when invasive care like a root canal is necessary.



Today man subsidized national health insurance programs, like Medicaid, cover dental treatment for children. Since poor oral health can lead to a variety of health issues including fatal infections, heart disease, and stroke, getting adequate care is critical. Patients with excellent dental hygiene tend to lead longer, healthier lives. They also enjoy the self-esteem boost that only a perfect set of pearly whites can provide.



