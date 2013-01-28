Finally! a Lensbaby Muse/Spark/Composer Alternative Lens

Richmond, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- The Lynny is really, without doubt, a lens like no other - its build, its design, the images it takes, the artistic effects the lens creates, everything about the lens makes it so much different than any other lens out there.



If you know what a Lensbaby lens is, you may be familiar with this. The Lynny is a lens designed from the ground up, made to be simple, but advanced in every way. Its designed for the photographer who often may feel limited with their current lens setup, or often feels they want to get more "creative" photos. And the Lynny is that lens to unlock every photographers creative side effortlessly.



The Lynny is also a great cheap alternative to Canon and Nikon tilt shift lenses and a great cheap alternative to lensbaby lenses.



It's amazing and performs better in a lot of cases when compared to the Lensbaby Muse, Lensbaby Spark, and Lensbaby Composer. The Lynny is, no doubt, a great lensbaby alternative, offering a different approach to getting creative effects in-camera, allowing you to get much more into the photos you take, and offering much more control over the final image. and its also a great cheap nikon tilt shift lens and canon tilt shift lens alternative.



You tilt the Lynny around in all angles, and compress it towards the camera to focus. When the lens is positioned straight ahead, there is this beautiful soft blurring around the sharper center of the image, and as you tilt it around, it makes this beautiful artistic, explosion of zooming blur on the opposite side of the direction you tilt it.



It's highly customizable, by using 37mm threads on the front to allow screwing of lenses and accessories, for example, a wide angle lens, macro lenses/filters, and a telephoto lens add-on.



A few things that makes this lens different from most lenses, is one, it's universal, a one-lens-fits-all system, by using adapters. You just get an adapter (from the Lynny Lens store) and screw it on. So that means one Lynny will fit on Nikon, Canon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony Alpha and Sony Nex, Leica, Panasonic, Samsung, FujiFilm, Sigma SD and SA, and much more.



Another thing is it's believed to be the only lens in the world made of all rubber, (besides the internal parts like the lenses and the metal mount at the bottom). The rubber being there is how you are able to squeeze it to tilt and focus.



It's also believed to be the only lens in the world that tilts and functions the way this one does. It has a concave section in the middle which is hollow, so it allows it to be squeezed and tilted, so the concave section collapses in. This is another reason which makes it a great cheap tilt shift lens alternative. You can spend a great amount of money on a Nikon tilt shift lens or a Canon tilt shift lens, or even a lensbaby lens setup, but the $75 price of the Lynny makes it the perfect cheap tilt shift lens and cheap lensbaby alternative.



Its focal length is 85mm, and it has an aperture of about f/1.4



At only $75, it's one of those things that you won't regret spending the money on, especially after seeing the amazing effects it makes all so easily, and the excitement this lens gives you will make photography so much more enjoyable.



You have just one chance to capture that moment, make it count, and create the moment with your bit of personality, with the Lynny Lens.



About Lynny Lens System

Lynny Lens System is a company born and raised on the idea that photographers shouldn't have to work hard to get the most creative photos possible, and that it should be effortless to do so. Photography is supposed to be enjoyable, and Lynny Lenses are designed and created to make it stay that way. Lynny Lens System was started, and is still located in Richmond, VA, in the US. With the Lynny Lens being the first product invented, there is plans for many more to come, including new and improved camera lens models.



