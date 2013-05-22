Finally a Once a Week HGH Injection Is at Grasp

Johnson, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Oppenheimer & Co recently announced that Prolor , an HGH injection, is going into the final stage of clinical trials, and that the regulatory approval process will follow. Why is this so exciting? After all there are numerous HGH injections on the market currently. What’s exciting about Prolor is that users will only need to use it once a week, compared to current products which require a daily injection. For more on HGH injections go to http://www.perimeterinstitute.com/hgh-injections.php



Those who take daily HGH injections daily, right now, will be very excited to hear that there could potentially be a new alternative option for them. After all, for many this could be life changing, reducing the restrictions on their lives that having to take an injection daily requires. For a list of HGH benefits visit http://www.perimeterinstitute.com/hgh-benefits.php



Oppenheimer & Co is pretty excited too, After all, they are projecting that they will take approx. 40 percent of the $3 billion dollar market share with the new Prolor injection. That’s a huge jump in revenues, and for a company that’s put the time and money into research that’s what they like to see.



According to perimeterinstitute.com there is FDA approval for the use of HGH injections for use in treating HGH deficiencies in adults, Turner ’s syndrome, short stature in children, Prader Willi syndrome, chronic kidney insufficiency, and for children that are born small for their gestational age.



In adults, the FDA has approved it for fewer uses. Those uses include the use of HGH for pituitary gland tumors, and short bowel syndrome. It is also approved for muscle-wasting disease that is associated with HIV and AIDs.



Those needing HGH injections are required to have a doctor’s prescription from a doctor trained in HGH administration. There are endless numbers of people that are using HGH injections for other purposes that are not approved by the FDA, such as muscle building, fat reduction, injury healing, and reversing the signs of aging. The problem is unless you get your HGH injections from a reputable supplier and unless you know how to properly does you risk serious side effects that could even be life threatening. A list of possible HGH side effects can be found at http://www.perimeterinstitute.com/hgh-supplements.php



Besides, only those with a serious HGH depletion actually need HGH. Everyone else could get what they are looking for through a much safer and legal choice – HGH supplements . They are far cheaper and much safer, using natural ingredients to help the body increase HGH production. There are several excellent providers on the market, but knowing who they are can be a challenge, so we have done the research for you. You can find HGH supplement reviews on our website at http://www.perimeterinstitute.com/hgh-supplements.php Take advantage of these reviews and opt to use a legal, safer alternative to HGH injections.



For those with medical conditions that require HGH injections, the announcement that a ‘once a week’ HGH injection is in the horizon, is pretty exciting news.



