Finally a Single Source for Reputable Information on Becoming a CNA

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Becoming a CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) can be one of the best career moves one can do. This new website (http://askcna.com) provides information on what CNAs do, what the various state requirements are and how to become a CNA. It even provides a list of where CNA’s work.



“Certified Nursing Assistants are a vital part of the modern American health care system. We created this website to help people who think that they might interested to learn more about what it means to be a CNA. It is our hope that everyone who even considers the idea of becoming a Certified Nursing Assistant will take the time to look at our site.” – Dummy Info, Creator, AskCNA.com



Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA) work everywhere in the medical system. From hospitals to psychiatric facilities, dialysis clinics to retirement homes, CNAs are very often the service providers on the ground who take care of patients on a moment to moment basis.



“Just a quick note of thanks. I used your website to make the decision to become a CNA. The best part was that I found out what it is that CNAs do. That’s when I knew that I wanted to get into the healthcare system.” – Peter Jones, Milwaukee, WI



About AskCNA.com

AskCNA.com is a website that provides free information regarding the role that Certified Nursing Assistants play in the healthcare system. The website provides honest and straightforward information regarding becoming a CNA and what to expect in this role as a career.



If you would like more information about this topic, please email at info@askcna.com.