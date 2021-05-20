Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2021 -- The latest report released on Global Finance and Accounting BPO Market analyses areas where there is still room for improvement. Irrespective of industry, organization size or geographic location, the Finance and Accounting BPO Market study suggests that advanced technologies are playing a bigger role than ever before. The assessment provides trend, growth factors and estimates for Global Finance and Accounting BPO Market forecasted till 2026. Some of the key players profiled are Xerox/ACS, Capgemini, Serco, Cognizant, Neusoft, WNS, InfosysBPO, EXL Service, IBM, Steria, Accenture, TCS Ltd., HP, Xchanging, Genpact, Sutherland & Wipro etc.



The Finance and Accounting BPO Market research compliments and examines the disrupting forces and its role, structure in competitive environment for financial institutions and the markets.



The Finance and Accounting BPO Market research compliments and examines the disrupting forces and its role, structure in competitive environment for financial institutions and the markets. The Finance and Accounting BPO transformation on consumers engagement with financial services is mirrored from the supply side. To provide further guidance on how these trends are factored into the market trajectory; the Finance and Accounting BPO scope provides market size & estimates as



Product Type: , Multi-process F&A BPO, Order-to-Cash Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing & Source-to-Pay Outsourcing

Major End-use Applications: Banking & Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail & Hospitality & Telecom



Regional Breakdown Covers Market Size by following Country in Global Outlook:



North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Others)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Others)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Israel, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa & Rest of MEA)



New entrant in Finance and Accounting BPO are mainly focusing on the online-only model to reach millennials and increasingly other sub-segments like , Multi-process F&A BPO, Order-to-Cash Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing & Source-to-Pay Outsourcing or technology. Meanwhile, traditional players are also employing same approach to reduce their operational costs significantly. Many players from profiled list Xerox/ACS, Capgemini, Serco, Cognizant, Neusoft, WNS, InfosysBPO, EXL Service, IBM, Steria, Accenture, TCS Ltd., HP, Xchanging, Genpact, Sutherland & Wipro are designing and targeting services that focus on the value chain of Finance and Accounting BPO, or a particular subset of customers as consumers are getting more smarter about their options.



Furthermore, the years considered in the Finance and Accounting BPO Market study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016-2020

Base year – 2020

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



What to expect from Global Finance and Accounting BPO Market report:



- Focused Study on "Niche" Strategy, R&D, patent Analysis

- Insights on technology trends

- Implications for customer segments

- Analysis of M&As, Joint Ventures & Technological Tie-ups in Finance and Accounting BPO Market

- Top 10 Finance and Accounting BPO Companies Market Share (2019-2021E) by Region (APAC, Europe, North America, LATAM, MEA)

- Identify growth in emerging economies and business strategies to overcome Finance and Accounting BPO Market Competition



and many more ..........



