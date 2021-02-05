Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2021 -- A new research document with title 'Global Finance Service Security Software Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2026' covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC). and important players/vendors such as Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc. (United States), McAfee, Inc. (Intel Security Group) (United States), Sophos Group Plc. (United States), Symantec Corporation (United States), Trend Micro Incorporated (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United System), Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) (United States), EMC Corporation (United States), Honeywell International, Inc. (United States) and IBM Corporation (United States). The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2021-2026.



Summary

The shifting inclination of financial services firms towards digitization and adopting the new ways to support customers is growing the attack surface size. Financial service security software is design to reduce thereat, phishing, ransomware, and mobile malware attacks.



Market Drivers

Increase in Adoption of Cloud-Based Security Solutions

Escalating Risk of Data Loss



Market Trend

The emergence of Cloud Deployment Security



Restraints

Complexity in Security Infrastructure



Opportunities

Security Solutions Based on Internet of Things (IoT) and Cloud-based solutions are creating opportunities for growth in the market



Challenges

High Implementation Cost Associated with Security Solutions



Competitive Landscape:



Some of the key players profiled in the report are Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc. (United States), McAfee, Inc. (Intel Security Group) (United States), Sophos Group Plc. (United States), Symantec Corporation (United States), Trend Micro Incorporated (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United System), Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) (United States), EMC Corporation (United States), Honeywell International, Inc. (United States) and IBM Corporation (United States). Considering Market by Deployment Mode, the sub-segment i.e. On-Premise will boost the Finance Service Security Software market. Considering Market by Components, the sub-segment i.e. Solution will boost the Finance Service Security Software market.



Market Highlights:



In August 2020 Cisco Announces announced their acquisition with Thousand eyes to improve Cisco's Network Performance and Monitoring Capabilities Across the Enterprise and Into the cloud. In addition,it allows internet and Cloud intelligence platform delivers deep visibility and insights into the digital delivery of applications and services over the Internet.



Available Customization:



Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**



** Confirmation on availability of data would be provided prior to purchase



Research Methodology:



The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Finance Service Security Software market.



In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Finance Service Security Software market.



In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment by targeting key target audience that includes IT Service Providers and Distributors, Cyber Security Vendors, BFSI Security Vendors, Value-Added Resellers, Government Bodies and Departments, Cloud Service Providers, System Integrators and Technology Consultant.



This helps us to gather the data related to players revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.



Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, USPTO, EPO, Annual reports, press releases etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Finance Service Security Software Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Finance Service Security Software market. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic info



....Continued



Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.